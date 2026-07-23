Mozambique: Police Officers Injured Following Clashes With Local Residents in Larde

Maputo — At least four people were injured on Wednesday following clashes between police officers and local residents, in Topuito region, Larde district, northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

The victims in question are members of the Mozambican Police (PRM).

According to sources, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the violent act took place when a group of officers intercepted a truck transporting iron allegedly stolen from the facilities of The Irish company Kenmare Resources, which has been mining the heavy mineral sands in Moma and Larde districts.

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During the operation, when the police officers were confronted those involved in the theft of iron, dozens of residents became outraged and decided to intervene "armed with stones, sticks, and other object. They attacked the officers on the scene, sparking a confrontation."

"One officer suffered severe injuries, reportedly after being struck in the hip area by a piece of iron or a similar piercing object. Two of the officers were pulled out of the crowd thanks to the intervention of individuals who provided assistance during a critical moment", a source said.

Another witness said that the officers, who did not respond with violence, were disarmed of their AKM rifles. The weapons were later returned when local leaders engaged with the rioters.

In 2014, during the post-election mass demonstrations, a large crowd invaded the Kenmare main camp in Larde District, demanding that the mining operations should provide benefits for the local communities. Community members accused the company of not complying with its longstanding promise to build a bridge linking the Topuito community (where the mine is located) to the Larde district capital.