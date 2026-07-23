Malawi: Kasasile Families to Be Resettled in One Location, Government Confirms

Malawi's government says it has stepped up efforts to find a lasting solution for families currently living in temporary shelter at Kasasile in Nkhata Bay District, as it works towards their permanent resettlement.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu met Members of Parliament from the Northern Region on Wednesday to discuss progress on the resettlement process, in a meeting also attended by Minister of Justice Charles Mhango and Minister of Defence Dr Feston Kaupa.

Chipungu told MPs that government had decided to identify suitable land in a neighbouring district to resettle the affected families, with the intention of relocating them all to a single site.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Principal Secretary for Lands Amani Mussa said the Ministry of Lands was prioritising the identification and acquisition of the land.

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"Government intends to settle the families in one location. The Ministry is prioritising the identification and acquisition of the land," Mussa said.

He added that the ministry was working closely with other government agencies to ensure the resettlement plan is implemented smoothly.

"To ensure seamless implementation of the resettlement plan and mitigate the impact of the current status of the families, the Ministry is working with other Government agencies, including the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and district councils," he said.

While permanent settlement land is being identified, government has provided the displaced families with temporary shelter at Thungwe.

Mussa said DoDMA would provide the necessary support to ensure the families are able to live decently and humanely at the shelter in the meantime.

According to Mussa, government has also established a committee comprising Members of Parliament along with officials from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, DoDMA and other government agencies.

"The Government has instituted a committee comprising Members of Parliament, and officials from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, DoDMA and other Government Agencies to work on identification of suitable land and coordinate matters related to the welfare of the families, pending their permanent resettlement," he said.

Mussa said government remained committed to ensuring the resettlement process is carried out in an orderly, transparent and humane manner.

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"The Government remains committed to ensuring that the resettlement process is conducted in an orderly, transparent and humane manner, while safeguarding the welfare and dignity of all affected families," he said.