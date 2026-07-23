Uganda: Farmers in Acholi Advised to Delay Second Season Planting After Failed Harvest

Arua — Farmers across the Acholi sub-region have been urged to postpone planting for the second agricultural season as meteorologists warn that the ongoing dry spell is likely to persist until the end of August.

There is fear that farmers may experience another harvest at risk after widespread crop failure during the first season.

The advisory comes as thousands of farming households across northern Uganda continue to recover from months of prolonged dry weather that destroyed crops, raising fears that another failed planting season could deepen food insecurity in a region where most families depend on rain-fed agriculture for both food and income.

George William Omony, Principal Meteorologist at the Department of Meteorology under the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the scattered showers experienced in parts of Acholi over recent days are too light and inconsistent to support planting.

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"Even if there is some little rainfall, it is not enough. It is isolated, does not cover a wide area, and when it rains for one day, it is often followed by several dry days," Omony told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Tuesday.

He warned that farmers who plant now risk losing seeds because the soil has not accumulated enough moisture to support germination and early crop development.

Instead, Omony advised farmers to use the waiting period to prepare their gardens and only begin planting once steady rainfall has been established.

The advice is consistent with the Ministry of Water and Environment's July 2026 Monthly Weather Update, which forecasts generally below-average rainfall over much of the country and indicates that Northern Uganda is likely to continue receiving only occasional, light and isolated rainfall during the month.

The bulletin also projects warmer-than-normal temperatures, warning that the conditions could accelerate soil moisture loss, dry crops and pastures, reduce water availability and heighten food security risks.

The bulletin further advises farmers to monitor crops for moisture stress, adjust planting schedules where necessary and adopt soil moisture conservation practices.

The July 2026 Monthly Weather Update is an official Ministry document on file with Uganda Radio Network.

The warning is particularly significant because many farmers had hoped to recover from heavy losses suffered during the first planting season by planting again in July, when the second cropping season traditionally begins.

Instead, district leaders say many communities are now facing worsening hunger.

On Monday, chairpersons from districts across the Acholi sub-region appealed to the government to provide emergency food relief following widespread crop failure during the first planting season.

Speaking to journalists in Gulu City, Lamwo District Chairperson Sisto Oyet Ocen said hunger was worsening across the district after poor harvests left many households without food.

Oyet said at least eight people had died from hunger-related illnesses in recent months, while another 126 people, including children, had been admitted to health facilities suffering from malnutrition.

In neighbouring Agago District, local leaders have also raised similar concerns, saying at least 15 people are suspected to have died from hunger-related causes over the past two months.

Omony attributed the prolonged dry conditions to a rapidly developing El Niño event driven by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

He said sea surface temperature anomalies had reached 1.47 degrees Celsius by July 12, well above the 0.8-degree Celsius threshold used to classify an El Niño event.

"The ocean is warming by about 0.2 degrees Celsius every week, and the warming is expected to peak between October and December. This warming has already completely suppressed the June, July and August rainfall season," Omony said.

He noted that although isolated rainfall may continue to occur, it is unlikely to be widespread or sustained enough to replenish soil moisture needed for successful planting.

The regional outlook published by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) in its March-May 2026 Summary for Decision Makers also points to increasing climate variability across the Greater Horn of Africa.

While parts of the region are expected to receive above-normal rainfall, the agency cautions that rainfall distribution is likely to vary considerably from one area to another and encourages governments, farmers and other users to rely on updated seasonal and sub-seasonal forecasts because of the relatively low predictability of the season.

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The latest weekly forecast from the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) indicates that northern Uganda could receive more rainfall than is typical for the week of 21-28 July, even as central and eastern Uganda are expected to experience below-normal rainfall.

However, meteorologists caution that weekly rainfall anomalies do not necessarily translate into planting conditions, as rainfall can remain highly localized and be interrupted by prolonged dry spells.

For farmers, the key consideration is whether the rains become consistent enough to replenish soil moisture rather than isolated downpours.

Agriculture remains the backbone of livelihoods in Acholi, where the vast majority of households depend on rain-fed farming for food and income.

The sub-region normally experiences two cropping seasons each year. The first season begins between March and April and is harvested between June and July.

The second season typically starts in July and August following the onset of seasonal rains, with harvesting expected between November and December.