Gambia: GFF Receives 8 Brand New 4x4 Double-Cabin Pick-Up Trucks

23 July 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) yesterday officially received eight brand-new 4x4 double-cabin pick-up trucks.

The vehicles were received by the GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo during a brief handover ceremony held at the Football House in Kanifing.

The vehicles were acquired to directly support and strengthen the seven Regional Football Associations (RFAs) and Women's Football Unit, enhancing mobility and operational efficiency for grassroots football development nationwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Upon receiving the keys, President Bajo described the handover as "another historic moment for Gambian football," noting that the acquisition is part of his executive's on-going commitment to easing movement and logistical challenges for regional administrative bodies and women's football.

"It has been part of our long-term plan to provide the necessary tools to all structures of the Federation to make their work easier," President Bajo stated.

"These eight vehicles - seven for the Regional Football Associations and one for Women's Football - would go a long way in facilitating their movement, helping them organise regional competitions, and efficiently handling day-to-day operations," Mr Bajo said.

He recalled that a few years ago, the Federation purchased and handed over motorcycles to the RFAs to assist their local operations.

He highlighted that the procurement of these new 4x4 vehicles was made possible through the FIFA Forward 3.0 programme and expressed gratitude to Asata Investment for fulfilling the contract promptly.

A representative speaking on behalf of Asata Investment thanked the GFF leadership for their trust and confidence, assuring that the vehicles supplied are brand new, latest-model units built to handle all terrains across the regions.

The ceremony was attended by the GFF Executive Members Col. Musa M. Jammeh, John Frank Mendy; General Secretary Lamin M. Jassey, senior staff members including Sang John Ndong, Baboucarr Camara, Ismaila Njie, Philomina Jatta and Haja Kora, members of the GFF Procurement Committee, and representatives of the media.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.