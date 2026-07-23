Nigeria: Flood Kills Katsina Siblings Returning From Islamic School

Tragedy struck the Janbago community in Katsina State as two brothers, Muhammad Salisu, 12, and Abdurrahman Salisu, 7, lost their lives after they were swept away by floodwaters while returning home from an Islamiyya school.

The incident occurred following a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds, which turned roads and streets into fast-flowing torrents.

Residents launched a frantic search before the bodies of the two children were recovered from separate locations.

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The heartbreaking incident threw the community into mourning, with sympathisers trooping to the family's residence to console the bereaved parents.

Fighting back tears, the children's father, Malam Salisu Arabi, described the tragedy as the most painful experience of his life.

"They left home that day like every other child going to Islamiyya school. I never imagined that the same rain we all witnessed would take away my two children.

"I have lost two sons in a single day. No father should ever have to endure this kind of pain. I pray that Allah grants them Aljannatul Firdaus, and I appeal to the government to help us so that another family will not suffer what we are going through."

The children's mother, overwhelmed with grief, said she would forever cherish the memories of her sons.

"They were my children, my happiness and my hope. Today they are gone because of this flood. My heart is broken. I am pleading with the government to address this problem. I don't want any other mother to bury her children because of flooding."

Residents said the tragedy could have been prevented, noting that the Janbago community has endured recurring floods for years due to inadequate drainage infrastructure.

A community elder explained that stormwater from several parts of Katsina Local Government Area converges on Janbago during heavy rainfall, leading to severe flooding, erosion, damaged roads and destruction of property.

He added that residents have repeatedly appealed to successive governments and relevant agencies to construct proper drainage channels, but little has been done.

The Chairman of the Janbago Community Development Association, Malam Tajuddeen, said the flooding problem has persisted for more than a decade, endangering lives and hindering development.

"This is not the first time we have experienced flooding, but this is one of the most heartbreaking incidents because it claimed the lives of two innocent children.

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"Water from different parts of Katsina passes through this community because there are no adequate drainage channels. Every year we lose property, our roads are washed away, and our people live in fear whenever it rains."

He said the community had written several letters and made repeated appeals to government authorities without receiving a lasting solution. "We are appealing to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to come to our rescue. This is no longer just an environmental challenge; it has become a matter of life and death. "We need proper drainage and erosion-control measures before another tragedy occurs."

Residents urged the Katsina State Government and relevant agencies to urgently construct effective drainage systems and implement flood-control projects to prevent similar tragedies during the rainy season.