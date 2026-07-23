Sudan: Prime Minister Chairs Meeting On Establishing and Developing Healing Centers

22 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris on Tuesday chaired an expanded meeting in Khartoum on the establishment and development of healing centers, attended by the Ministers of Interior and Health, the Wali of Khartoum State, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner-General, and Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed.

Health Minister Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim presented the comprehensive plan for establishing and developing healing centers across the capital and the states.

The meeting commended the efforts made in this regard and stressed the need for continued coordination among relevant authorities to move forward with implementing the comprehensive plan on the ground.

Read the original article on SNA.

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