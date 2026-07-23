Sudan: Blue Nile Governor - Armed Forces Hold Initiative and Maintain Full Security Control Across the Region

Al-DAMAZIN, July 21, 2026 (SUNA) - Blue Nile Region Governor and Chairman of the Regional Security Committee Lt. Gen. Ahmed Al-Omda Badi said the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting units hold the initiative and maintain full control over the security situation across the region.

Speaking during a briefing for a visiting delegation of journalists, media experts, and analysts led by Jamal El-Din Ezzeldin Angara, the governor said the region's internal front remains united in support of the Armed Forces and supportive units in efforts to defeat the rebellion, confront the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and secure the region's border crossings.

Badi highlighted the regional government's efforts to strengthen security and improve health, water, and education services, while providing stability support for more than 180,000 returnees and integrating them into productive activities. He also reviewed ongoing projects to modernize Al-Damazin Airport and expand the regional road network.

The governor praised the historic national role of the Sudanese press in safeguarding national sovereignty and supporting stability, reconstruction, and development.

The briefing also featured presentations by the ministers of agriculture and physical planning, the chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and Dr. Farah Ibrahim Al-Agar, head of the Higher Committee for Popular Mobilization and Resistance, as well as remarks by delegation leader Jamal Angara and other journalists and media experts.