Sudan: Dr. Nowara Launches Income-Generating Projects for Martyrs' Families in Northern State

22 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Tahir reaffirmed the TSC commitment to supporting projects that benefit martyrs' families, including the construction of homes to provide stability and care for their children.

She made the remarks while addressing the launch of income-generating entrepreneurship projects for martyrs' families, organized by the Northern State Secretariat for Social Affairs in cooperation with the Port Sudan Academy for Administrative Sciences and Systems and the National Center for Entrepreneurship, Small Enterprise and Industry Development, under the slogan: "Honoring Their Sacrifice, Preserving Their Families' Dignity." The initiative is sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Nowara praised the success of the housing project for martyrs' families in Northern State, stressing that honoring the martyrs goes beyond commemorating their memory to ensuring the economic and social empowerment of their families in recognition of their sacrifices for the nation.

The initiative includes productive cooperative societies, microfinance programs, and small-scale manufacturing and value-added production projects.

Read the original article on SNA.

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