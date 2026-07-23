Sudan: Dr. Nowara Praises Progress in Gold Production and Oversight in Northern State

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed commended the significant progress in gold production and oversight, praising the regulatory and development measures implemented across Sudan's mining and gold export sectors.

During an inspection visit to the gold market in Dongola, Northern State, she reviewed ongoing operations, modernization plans, and efforts to upgrade production sites, improve efficiency in mining areas, strengthen oversight of gold extraction and trading, and monitor export procedures for the precious metal in support of the national economy.

Dr. Nowara stressed the importance of sustaining these efforts to boost public revenues and reinforce the mining sector's role in supporting Sudan's economic stability.