Sudan: Prime Minister Discusses Rural Development Agenda With Federal Government Minister

22 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris on Tuesday met in Khartoum with Minister of Federal Government and Rural Development Mohamed Kortikela Saleh and the ministry's two undersecretaries, in the presence of Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali.

The Undersecretary of Rural Development said in a press statement that the meeting underscored the importance of rural development in the growth and advancement of nations.

He noted that the discussions addressed the need to encourage investment in rural areas, agriculture, and livestock, while developing the capacities of women and youth, as well as handicrafts and small industries. The meeting also emphasized strengthening social services in rural areas, including healthcare, education, capacity-building, and training.

The Undersecretary added that the meeting also discussed the importance of developing basic rural services, including electricity and water supplies, and improving the education system.

He further pointed out that the meeting stressed the importance of environmental sustainability and the optimal use of natural resources.

Read the original article on SNA.

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