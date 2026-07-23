South Africa/Zimbabwe: Knox Mtizwa Targeted By Highlanders, Telone After Returning From South Africa

Sources close to the developments say the forward, who recently returned to Zimbabwe after spending almost a decade playing in South Africa, is keen on securing a move to one of the two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs.

Africatravel guidesMtizwa had initially looked set to join Triangle United after travelling to the Lowveld shortly after returning home a fortnight ago. However, the proposed move collapsed.

Before the deal fell through, FC Hunters had also expressed interest in signing the striker, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

Should a move to Highlanders materialise, it would mark a second spell at the Bulawayo giants for Mtizwa, who previously featured for Bosso before moving to South Africa.

During his time across the Limpopo, Mtizwa established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the Betway Premiership, starring for Golden Arrows.

He remains the Durban club's all-time leading scorer in South Africa's top-flight league, having netted 63 goals in 231 appearances.