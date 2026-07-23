Zimbabwe's Brighton Chimene Appointed Var Official for Wafcon

Zimbabwean referee Brighton Chimene has earned another continental assignment after being appointed as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Chimene, the reigning Zimbabwe Referee of the Year, also served as a VAR official at the men's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year.

He is the only Zimbabwean referee to have earned appointments at Africa's premier football tournaments in recent years.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) described the appointment as recognition of his professionalism in refereeing.

"Zimbabwe Football Association congratulates referee Brighton Chimene on his appointment as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"This prestigious CAF appointment is a testament to Brighton's professionalism, dedication and excellence in officiating, while also reflecting the continued growth and recognition of Zimbabwean refereeing on the continental stage.

"We wish Brighton every success as he proudly represents Zimbabwe at one of Africa's biggest football showcases," ZIFA said in a statement.