Zimbabwe: Mutapa Gold Invests U.S.$1.2 Million in Zimbabwe's First Accredited Gold Mine Laboratory

MUTAPA Gold Resources' Freda Rebecca Mine has become the first gold mining operation in Zimbabwe to establish an internationally accredited on-site laboratory aimed at improving the accuracy of mineral analysis and cutting exploration costs.

Africatravel guidesThe accreditation, which is valid until 15 March 2031, recognises the laboratory's competence in chemical analysis, a critical process used to determine ore grades, inform exploration activities, support mine planning and verify bullion quality for commercial purposes.

Speaking during the accreditation handover ceremony Tuesday, Southern African Development Community Accreditation Service (SADCAS), CEO Dr Eve Gadzikwa, who personally handed over the certificate, noted that as of 31 May 2026, SADCAS had issued 442 certificates of accreditation to 365 facilities across the region, including five certificates beyond the SADC region

"We have accredited 365 facilities in SADC in different countries and we have issued 442 certificates.

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"We have accredited other mines in the region but this is the first gold mine to be accredited in Zimbabwe," she said.

Mutapa Gold Resources Chief Executive Officer Patrick Shayawabaya said the investment was part of efforts to modernise operations and improve confidence in the mine's assay results.

"With this accreditation, our assay and analytical outputs will carry increased confidence because they are supported by recognised systems of technical competence and quality management," Shayawabaya said.

He said the accredited laboratory would minimise delays caused by repeat testing, reduce disputes over assay results and lessen the mine's dependence on external verification.

"Reliable internal testing will reduce the delays associated with repeat testing, uncertainty, disputes over results and over-dependence on external verification. Faster and more reliable data supports quicker decision-making," he said.

Freda Rebecca Gold Mine's General Manager, Alfred Chinyere said the company is constructing a new laboratory expected to be completed in the coming months.

"We have actually started building a new lab. This is going to cost us a million US dollars. With accessories, it's going to be around 1.2 million," Chinyere said.

The new laboratory will also be equipped with a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), which is expected to enhance data integrity, improve information management and increase predictability in laboratory processes.

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This investment comes as MGR continues to expand gold production, with the government targeting increased output from the country's mining sector.

The development marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe's mining sector, where most gold producers continue to rely on external laboratories for sample analysis.