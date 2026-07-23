South Africa: Commodity Markets At Boiling Point - How Unprecedented El Niño Threatens Agriculture, Food Security

A historic El Niño is set to scorch commodity markets and hit consumers where it hurts, threatening to inflate global prices for essential commodities while creating challenges for agriculture and food security.

This El Niño is fast morphing into a whopper, and its impact will be felt across a broad range of soft commodities around the world that will drive up the prices of many of the basic foodstuffs that land on your table.

Read more Everything points to El Niño being a record breaker July 16, 2026 Commodities expected to see price spikes include cocoa -- and hence chocolate, coffee, rice and sugar. On the domestic front, the main concerns are focused on summer grain crops, notably the staple maize.

The effects will be uneven, with some supply chains cushioned by ample stocks. And a few agricultural regions may get a boost from the good rains that the weather pattern typically brings to them.

But there are two dark clouds of uncertainty swirling over soft commodity markets that could herald seismic price shocks.

The first is the ongoing Iran war, which is creating a perfect agricultural price storm in tandem with El Niño.

"The Strait of Hormuz conflict has simultaneously disrupted fertiliser supply chains, compounding weather-driven yield risk with input cost stress, which is a combination not seen in prior El Niño cycles," said Aneeka Gupta, director of...