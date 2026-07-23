South Africa: Nkabinde Inquiry Clears Controversial Gauteng DPP Andrew Chauke

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cleared South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke to return to work after the Nkabinde Inquiry found no evidence to substantiate the claims against him.

The Nkabinde Inquiry has cleared controversial South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke of all accusations against him by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi, deeming him fit to return to public office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa communicated the Nkabinde Inquiry's findings to Chauke in a letter dated Tuesday, 21 July.

"Having carefully considered the report of the panel and its findings in respect of all allegations contained in the Terms of Reference, I am satisfied that the allegations against you have not been substantiated by the evidence presented before the enquiry," Ramaphosa wrote.

"I accept the findings and recommendations of the panel. Consequently, I am satisfied that there is no basis upon which to conclude that you are unfit to hold office as Director of Public Prosecutions.

"I wish to thank you for your cooperation throughout the enquiry process. I trust that the finalisation of this matter will enable you to continue discharging your constitutional and statutory responsibilities with dedication and integrity in service of the National Prosecuting Authority and the people of South Africa," the President concluded.

Chauke has been at the centre of allegations over many years that he has acted as a...