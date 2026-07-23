South Africa: The DA Has Set the Election Playing Field in Joburg - For Now

22 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

As the calendar flips closer to 4 November, it remains unclear what the major issue in Joburg will be. The DA has focused relentlessly on service delivery, but other parties are likely to try to change the subject. Whoever wins this contest for political space will probably win the city.

It is an old law of political campaigns that the best way to win an election is to set the playing field.

Donald Trump convinced voters in the US that the real issue was to "Make America Great Again". Before that, famously, Bill Clinton won in 1992 with "It's the economy, stupid", while Barack Obama claimed victory with the explicitly inclusive "Yes we can".

Many of our elections have seen a contest between parties that have tried to appeal to issues around administration, governance and service delivery, and others that have appealed directly to identity.

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This is still the case now.

The Freedom Front Plus, for example, is using the slogan "Dis Ons Tyd" (It's our time). Its message could not be clearer.

The DA has chosen a very different path.

It claims that voting for Helen Zille is a vote to "save Joburg". This is explicitly about service delivery. On the campaign trail, Zille's famous videos have seen her highlighting this issue consistently. Aided by the hapless administration of Dada Morero, this has made for entertaining, and thus viral, video content.

FOR CONTEXT From DJ Gogo to Mayor? Zille chases 500,000 votes for a majority June 22,...

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