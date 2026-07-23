South Africa: Cash, Codes and a Wig - Mapisa-Nqakula Finally Faces Her Corruption Trial

The State alleges that former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sought R4.55m in cash and other benefits from an SANDF contractor, receiving R2.15m over three years. She pleaded not guilty as the corruption trial got under way on Wednesday in the Pretoria high court.

More than two years after handing herself over to law enforcement authorities, former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula finally appeared in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 22 July 2026. She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering arising from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019.

Dressed in a blue umbhaco, traditional Xhosa attire, Mapisa-Nqakula appeared calm in the dock, unlike at her first court appearance when she broke down in tears.

The indictment, seen by Daily Maverick, alleges that between December 2016 and July 2019, she requested cash and other benefits worth R4.55-million from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the sole director of logistics company Umkhombe Marine.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The total value of the alleged requests amounts to R4.55-million, although the State says Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu ultimately paid R2.15-million, all in cash, most of which went to service providers for home improvements at Mapisa-Nqakula's Johannesburg residence.

By the end of the first day of the trial proceedings, the State had laid out what it intends to prove: that a relationship which began after Umkhombe Marine secured a lucrative SANDF contract evolved into repeated requests for cash, allegedly disguised by coded language, intermediaries...