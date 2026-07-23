South Africa: Renergen's Helium Ambitions Soar With New Nasdaq Listing and ASP Isotopes Merger

Rewind a year and a bit to May 2025, and Renergen was fighting for its life trying to get a Nasdaq listing. Now it has finally got one, but on far more favourable terms. Kyk wat doen 'n merger.

"What Renergen lacked, really, was access to capital, and the ability to really scale their workforce to bring this project up to speed," said ASP Isotopes' CEO, Paul Mann, in response to questions about the presentation they gave on the Noble Africa investor call -- a presentation this writer has seen many times before, but now with updated timelines.

Wait, you're probably wondering what Noble Africa is...

On 25 June, ASP Isotopes announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Africa LLC (the intermediate holding company for Renergen Limited), will merge with a subsidiary of Endra Life Sciences. The transaction is structured to establish a pure-play, Nasdaq-listed helium and liquefied natural gas (LNG) platform trading under the ticker symbol "NOBA".

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The move positions Renergen's Virginia Gas Project as a dedicated, publicly traded entity -- a timely transition given the growing demand for secure helium supplies in critical industries.

Blessings from above

The complex share swap completed in January served a key purpose: securing Renergen's core asset, a 94.5% equity stake in Tetra4 -- holder of South Africa's sole onshore petroleum production right.

The project (a section of the Vredefort Dome meteor impact site) contains high-purity natural gas and is...