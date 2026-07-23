Sudan: 80 Sudanese Leave Uganda On Voluntary Return Flight

Amsterdam / Kampala — The 11th voluntary return flight carrying Sudanese refugees from Uganda to Sudan departed on Thursday with 80 returnees on board. The flight travelled to Port Sudan Airport aboard a Tarco Aviation aircraft and was sponsored by Sudan's General Intelligence Service.

The Higher Committee for the Voluntary Repatriation of Sudanese Refugees from Uganda said the flight forms part of the ongoing voluntary return programme for Sudanese wishing to return home, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The committee said it had completed the procedures before departure, including issuing the returnees with their airline tickets and the travel documents required for the journey to Sudan.

It added that the flight is part of continuing efforts to organise regular voluntary return flights and facilitate the return of Sudanese who wish to go back to their country.

The flight is the 11th under the voluntary return programme launched from Uganda earlier this year. Several flights have already been operated to Port Sudan, while registration of those wishing to return and coordination with the relevant authorities continues.