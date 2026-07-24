Botswana: About 81,000 Batswana Live With NCDs

Francistown — About 81 000 Batswana are living with non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer particularly cervical cancer, President Advocate Duma Boko has said.

Speaking during a meet-and-greet session at Monarch kgotla in Francistown on July 23, President Boko said the rising number of NCD cases was being compounded by ongoing drug shortages in public health facilities.

However, he assured residents that the shortages would "soon be a thing of the past" as government was working around the clock to address the situation.

"The shortages are a result of past procurement procedures," the President said. "Some companies overcharged government without justification."

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President Boko also expressed concern over the recent disposal of pharmaceuticals worth millions of Pula, saying the incident pointed to systemic mismanagement that government was committed to correcting.

On social welfare, the President reaffirmed government's promise to increase the old age pension to P1 800 once the economy improves.

He further announced that beneficiaries of the Child Welfare Grant would have their payments backdated to April, when the programme commenced.

The President acknowledged that the economy remained under pressure, but said government would do all it could to improve livelihoods. He added that the Ipelegeng programme allowance would also be reviewed and adjusted "as the economy permits."

In education, President Boko said government had launched an initiative to refurbish schools across the country, describing education as "the backbone and foundation for every child."

The programme will begin with 21 selected schools, he said, adding that other initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Batswana were also underway.

BOPA