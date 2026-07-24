Malawi's Justice Minister Rules Out Vernacular Debates in Parliament Without Constitutional Change

Malawi's Minister of Justice, Charles Mhango, has told Parliament that MPs cannot debate in local languages unless the Constitution itself is amended first.

Mhango was responding to a proposal from Rumphi West MP Yona Mkandawire, who had suggested allowing MPs to speak in vernacular languages during parliamentary proceedings.

The minister pointed to Section 51(1)(b) of the Constitution, which requires every MP to be able to read and speak English in order to qualify for election and participate in parliamentary business.

He said any attempt to amend Standing Order 86 alone, without first changing the Constitution, would be unconstitutional, as standing orders must remain consistent with the country's supreme law.

Mhango added, however, that Parliament remains free to pursue the change if it wishes -- but only by first amending Section 51 of the Constitution before revising the relevant standing orders.

Speaker Sameer Suleman has since directed the Legal Affairs Committee to examine the proposal further and report back, in what could become a wider debate over language, identity and constitutional reform in Malawi.