Malawi: K100bn Maize Bombshell - Mkaka Accuses Govt of Secret FDH Bank Borrowing

23 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Lilongwe Mpenu MP Eisenhower Mkaka has blown the lid off what he says is a K100 billion maize-procurement loan secretly obtained from FDH Bank -- and never brought before Parliament for approval.

Raising the matter on the floor of the House, the opposition legislator said information reaching his side shows the money government is using to buy maize is not public funding at all, but a commercial loan that has bypassed the National Assembly entirely.

Mkaka demanded answers on how the loan was arranged, insisting that all government borrowing must follow strict legal procedures and be scrutinised by Parliament.

Anything less, he warned, would amount to breaking the law.

"We will not allow borrowing to happen outside established procedures," Mkaka said, accusing the administration of undermining Parliament's oversight role.

Speaker Sameer Suleman, responding to the heated exchange, said not every agreement entered into by government must be tabled before Parliament -- a remark that drew murmurs across the chamber and set the stage for further confrontation.

The row has now ignited fresh questions over transparency, borrowing practices and whether the K100 billion maize deal was pushed through without the constitutional checks Malawians expect.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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