Malawi: New MP Makes His Mark - Makhumula Uses Maiden Speech to Demand Long-Ignored Balaka-Shire Road

Balaka-Mulunguzi's newly elected MP James Makhumula wasted no time in Parliament, using his maiden speech to fire off a series of demands -- starting with a long-overdue tarmac road that locals say has been ignored for years.

The DPP legislator, elected in the June 30 by-elections, told the House that the Balaka-Shire North stretch has suffered enough neglect and that government must finally treat it as a priority.

A proper road, he said, would transform trade, cut transport struggles and open up essential services for thousands of people.

Makhumula didn't stop there. He urged government to back the World Bank-funded irrigation project in his constituency by helping secure farm tractors for canal works -- arguing that the investment would boost production and strengthen national food security.

He also pressed the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to upgrade local health facilities, saying too many patients are being pushed to Balaka District Hospital and even Zomba because nearby clinics lack capacity.

And in a rare moment of praise, Makhumula applauded the administration for increasing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, saying the move will speed up development and improve service delivery nationwide.

For a maiden speech, it was anything but timid -- a clear signal that Makhumula intends to make noise in Parliament and fight hard for Balaka-Mulunguzi.