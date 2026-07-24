Malawi: Gangata's Glasgow Redemption

23 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Sports Minister Alfred Gangata has shocked Malawians and foreign delegates alike after delivering a smooth, faultless speech in Glasgow ahead of the Commonwealth Games opener -- a rare moment of triumph for a politician long haunted by his slip-ups with the English language.

Gangata, whose "my people, football" blunder turned him into a national punchline, read calmly from his prepared remarks, pronouncing each word with unexpected precision.

For a minister routinely ridiculed for mangling the King's English, the performance was nothing short of a public relations miracle.

"In Malawi, sport is not merely for competition. It is a powerful instrument for national development," he told the audience -- a line delivered without hesitation, stumbles or the trademark gaffes that have dogged his career.

The minister addressed a high-profile gathering that included Scotland's First Minister John Swinney, members of the Scottish Cabinet and Commonwealth Games delegates at Scotland House, outlining Malawi's push to strengthen international cooperation through sport, youth development and culture.

Observers say Gangata's polished delivery will come as a huge relief to Malawians who have watched him struggle repeatedly in Parliament, where his halting English has often overshadowed his political duties.

The speech -- recorded by Leonard Chimbanga, First Secretary at Malawi's High Commission in Pretoria -- marks a rare moment where Gangata's words made headlines for the right reasons.

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