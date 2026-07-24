Sudan Condemns Aggressive Attacks Targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq

23 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM, July 23, 2026 (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday, strongly condemned and denounced the aggressive attacks that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Republic of Iraq using missiles and drones, describing them as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of brotherly states and a direct threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed Sudan's categorical rejection of any aggression that undermines the sovereignty of states or threatens their security and territorial integrity. It stressed that such actions would undermine regional security and stability, widen the circle of tensions in the region, and reduce the prospects for the success of peace initiatives adopted by some countries in the region.

The Government of Sudan reiterated its full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Iraq, affirming its support for all efforts aimed at preserving their security and stability and safeguarding their sovereignty.

Read the original article on SNA.

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