Rwanda: What Major Projects Are Funded By Bill Gates in Rwanda?

American billionaire Bill Gates visited Rwanda to explore the country's progress in health, artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure.

Gates chairs the Gates Foundation, a philanthropic organisation that works to reduce disease and poverty.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates in Rwanda to explore health, AI progress

The support, which in 2024 totalled more than $8 billion, focuses on innovative products, ideas, and approaches that have the potential to save and improve the greatest number of lives.

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The New Times highlights major projects funded by Bill Gates' foundation in Rwanda.

1. $50 million Horizon 1000 health initiative

The Gates Foundation, in partnership with OpenAI, launched Horizon 1000, a $50 million initiative aimed at expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare across Africa, starting with a pilot programme in Rwanda.

ALSO READ: How Rwanda slashed child mortality rate

The initiative plans to deploy AI tools in 1,000 primary healthcare clinics and surrounding communities by 2028 to support health workers in areas such as improving diagnosis, optimising resource allocation and strengthening health system decision-making.

ALSO READ: Why Bill Gates, OpenAI chose Rwanda for $50m AI healthcare initiative

The programme is designed to support, rather than replace, healthcare workers by helping address challenges including shortages of health professionals and limited health system resources.

2. $7.5 million Rwanda AI Scaling Hub

Rwanda partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to establish the Rwanda AI Scaling Hub, an initiative aimed at accelerating the development and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence solutions in Rwanda and across Africa.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates visits Rwanda's health intelligence centre

The agreement was signed in April by Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, and Dr Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health at the Gates Foundation, during the Global AI Summit on Africa in Kigali.

Under the partnership, the Gates Foundation pledged up to $7.5 million over three years to support the scaling of AI innovation in Rwanda.

3. $10 million biotech initiative

The Rwanda Agricultural Biotechnology Programme is a five-year initiative aimed at improving crop productivity and strengthening food security through agricultural biotechnology.

ALSO READ: Kagame, Gates discuss cooperation in health, AI, agriculture

Launched in October 2024 by the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), the programme runs until 2029 with a budget of about $10 million.

The programme has received more than $9.8 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the development and introduction of improved varieties of cassava, maize and potato that are resistant to pests, diseases and climate-related challenges.

4.TKMD Rwanda auto-disable syringe manufacturing facility

The TKMD Rwanda auto-disable syringe manufacturing facility is a healthcare manufacturing project established in Rwanda to produce safer syringes used in vaccination programmes.

Located in Rwamagana District, the facility was established with support from partners including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and operates under TKMD Rwanda, a subsidiary of Chinese medical technology company Anhui Tiankang Medical Technology.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates tours Rwamagana projects expanding access to healthcare

The factory produces auto-disable syringes, which are designed to prevent reuse after a single injection, helping improve safety during immunisation campaigns.

5.Maternal and new-born health initiative

The Beginnings Fund is a multi-philanthropy initiative aimed at reducing preventable maternal and new-born deaths by expanding access to quality healthcare.

Rwanda is among 10 African countries selected to benefit from the fund, which includes the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation among its supporting philanthropic partners.

The initiative aims to mobilise $500 million in philanthropic funding by 2030, including nearly $100 million in initial direct funding from founding partners.

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In participating countries, including Rwanda, the fund will support efforts to strengthen healthcare workers, improve health facilities, expand access to evidence-based care and build stronger health data and referral systems.

6. Grand Challenges

Grand Challenges (GC) was established in 2003 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The goal is to fund ground-breaking scientific research on specific unique health challenges in a country using bold mind ideas and innovative solutions.

To deliver on Rwanda's ambition to become a high-income economy, Rwanda National Council for Science and Technology, developed a strategy for grand challenges Rwanda from 2023 to 2028.

Grand Challenges Rwanda prioritises funding opportunity to high-level quality ideas by researchers and innovators with exciting ground breaking innovative research projects leading to products and services as unique solutions.