Tanzania: Specialist Camp Brings Life-Changing Care to Arusha Patients

23 July 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Arusha — HUNDREDS of patients are accessing specialist medical care at Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital, where an ongoing surgeons' camp is providing examinations, consultations, treatment and surgical procedures for various health conditions.

The camp, which entered its fourth day on Thursday, is enabling patients to receive specialised and super-specialised services closer to home, reducing the need for referrals to higher-level hospitals, according to information from the Ministry of Health in Arusha.

Organised by the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) in collaboration with the government through the Ministry of Health, the initiative seeks to expand access to specialist healthcare services while easing the burden on patients who have to travel to advanced referral facilities for treatment.

The ministry said the camp is part of efforts to strengthen specialist healthcare delivery through partnerships with ECSA-HC and other development partners, with the aim of ensuring more Tanzanians can access quality medical care within their communities.

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The initiative is also strengthening the capacity of local health professionals through practical training, knowledge sharing and experience exchange with specialist doctors.

The camp, therefore, is not only providing immediate treatment to patients but also helping build local expertise that can contribute to improved delivery of specialist healthcare services.

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