Tanzania's Sustained Investment in Healthcare Helps Bolster Maternal and Child Health Services

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has continued to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services at ward, district, regional and national levels through sustained investment in health infrastructure, procurement of medical equipment and capacity building for healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses.

The remarks were made by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination), Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, during the inauguration of a new Maternal and Child Health building at Vijibweni Hospital in Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam.

Prof Kabudi said the achievements reflect President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to improving the health sector, noting that her efforts to enhance maternal and child healthcare began during her tenure as Vice-President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

He added that her contribution to advancing maternal and child health led to her appointment by the African Union as the Continental Champion for Maternal and Child Health in Africa.

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Speaking about the country's healthcare progress, Prof. Kabudi said Tanzania has made remarkable strides over the 65 years since independence, compared to the situation inherited at independence.

"These achievements over the past 65 years of independence represent significant progress compared to the period when the Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, took over the country from colonial rule. The situation was completely different from what it is today, and we should take pride in the progress we have made," he said.

Earlier, Kigamboni District Commissioner Mikaya Tumaini Dalmia commended the government for its continued investment in the construction and improvement of health infrastructure, noting that residents of Kigamboni previously had to seek healthcare services at Temeke and Muhimbili hospitals.

Kigamboni Member of Parliament Haran Sanga also thanked President Samia for expanding healthcare services, saying the improvements have enabled residents to access medical care closer to where they live, reducing both travel time and the cost of seeking treatment.