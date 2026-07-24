Africa: Tanzania Joins Africa in AU Heads of State Summit Reviewing Strategies to End Aids By 2030

Accra — PRESIDENT'S Advisor on Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health, Ummy Mwalimu, has participated in a special African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit in Accra, Ghana, focused on accelerating efforts to end AIDS by 2030 and strengthen health systems across Africa.

The meeting reviewed strategies to eliminate HIV/AIDS, reduce preventable maternal deaths, combat communicable and non-communicable diseases, and build resilient healthcare systems across the continent.

Ms Ummy attended the summit alongside President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who joined fellow African leaders in reaffirming the continent's commitment to improving health outcomes and achieving the AU's 2030 health targets.

The summit that brought together African Heads of State and Government aimed to mobilise high-level political leadership, strengthen strategic partnerships, increase sustainable domestic financing, promote local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and accelerate the implementation of Africa's health priorities in support of Agenda 2063.

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According to information from the AU, over the past two decades, sustained investments have contributed to a 74 percent reduction in AIDS-related deaths since 2004.

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"However, these gains are increasingly at risk due to declining and uncertain external financing, underscoring the urgency of strengthening African-led and African-financed health systems," a statement from AU read..

Moreover, the statement added that in line with the Abuja Declaration, which calls on Member States to allocate at least 15 percent of national budgets to health, the Assembly will consider practical measures to expand domestic health financing while advancing the Roadmap to 2030 and Beyond.

Furthermore, deliberations will also focus on tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and newborn health, viral hepatitis, neglected tropical diseases, and non-communicable diseases, recognising that these conditions continue to place a disproportionate burden on African populations and require coordinated continental action.

"Through this Extraordinary Summit, the African Union reaffirms its commitment to advancing justice, equity and universal health coverage, while building resilient health systems capable of delivering quality healthcare and safeguarding the health security of all Africans," AU stated.