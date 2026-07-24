Angola: At Least Two Citizens Arrested With 35 Diamonds in Bie

23 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) detained two Angolan citizens, aged 49 and 51, in the municipality of Lubia, Bie province, in possession of 35 diamond stones aimed for sale.

This is the second time this month that the SIC has detained Angolan citizens in possession of diamonds in the municipality of Lubia, the first one in possession of 80 stones.

According to the SIC spokesperson, Carlos Oliveira, the traffickers were caught on Monday, as a result of a micro-operation aimed at combating illegal exploitation of strategic minerals and that the authorities are investigating the origin of the diamonds.

The practice of artisanal mining of strategic minerals in the province of Bié, located in central Angola, is most prevalent in the municipalities of Andulo, Nhârea, Lúbia, Calucinga, Cunhinga, Chinguar, Chitembo, Camacupa, and Cuemba.

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