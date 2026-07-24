Nigeria: Govt Moves to Tackle Brain Disorders As Nigeria Battles Acute Shortage of Neurosurgeons

...only 169 neurosurgeons serving 230 million Nigerians, Brain and Spine Foundation Founder raises alarm

Alarm over Nigeria's worsening brain healthcare crisis took centre stage on Wednesday as experts revealed that only 169 neurosurgeons are available to cater for over 230 million Nigerians, prompting fresh Federal Government measures to strengthen neurological care across the country.

The warning came as the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare marked Nigeria's first official World Brain Day, a landmark event that also witnessed the announcement of plans to establish a Brain Health Desk and develop the country's first National Brain Health Agenda.

Founder and Executive Director of Brain and Spine Foundation Africa, Chika Okwuolisa, described the country's neurological workforce as dangerously inadequate, warning that thousands of Nigerians suffering from stroke, brain tumours, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries are unable to access life-saving care due to the shortage of specialists and poor medical infrastructure.

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She said the crisis has been worsened by the continuous migration of healthcare professionals, leaving the country with even fewer experts to meet the rising burden of neurological diseases.

According to her, many hospitals still lack basic diagnostic facilities such as CT scanners, while patients are often denied timely treatment because there are no trained neurological specialists to attend to them.

"When patients arrive at hospitals that lack the necessary specialists or equipment, they are often unable to receive the treatment they need," she lamented.

Okwuolisa, however, applauded the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for hosting Nigeria's maiden official commemoration of World Brain Day, describing the initiative as a watershed moment in the country's efforts to prioritise brain health.

She explained that World Brain Day, observed annually by the World Federation of Neurology in partnership with the World Health Organization, promotes global awareness on brain health and advocates equitable access to neurological services.

She noted that this year's theme, "Brain Health: Access for All," underscores the need to make neurological care available to every individual regardless of location or financial status.

"Brain health is not a privilege; it is a fundamental human right. Regardless of where you live or your financial status, everyone deserves access to neurological care," she stressed.

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She urged the Federal Government to build on the momentum created by the inaugural celebration through increased funding for neurological healthcare, expansion of specialist training, procurement of modern diagnostic equipment and strengthening of health facilities across the country.

"We are very grateful to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for taking this bold step. Our appeal is that the government should sustain the momentum going forward," she added.

In a major policy announcement at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the creation of a Brain Health Desk under the National Mental Health Programme to coordinate the prevention and management of neurological disorders nationwide.

She also announced that work would begin on Nigeria's first National Brain Health Agenda, a strategic framework expected to drive policy direction, research, investment, workforce development and improved service delivery in brain healthcare.

The initiative is expected to provide a coordinated national response to the growing burden of neurological disorders while improving access to quality brain health services for millions of Nigerians.