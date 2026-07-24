Africa: South Africa, Germany Deepen Strategic Partnership

South Africa and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their Strategic Partnership, with discussions focusing on expanding economic cooperation, accelerating the Just Energy Transition and addressing pressing global challenges, including conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ukraine and the Middle East.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola hosted Germany's Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Johann Wadephul, on a working visit to South Africa on Wednesday and Thursday, with the two Ministers holding a tête-à-tête earlier on Thursday before convening official talks.

The visit follows the 12th Meeting of the South Africa-Germany Bi-National Commission (BNC), held in Berlin in April 2026, which marked 30 years of the mechanism and saw both countries elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

The two countries also adopted a Joint Action Plan aimed at translating the enhanced partnership into practical areas of cooperation.

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Lamola said the latest discussions were aimed at reviewing progress in implementing the Action Plan and identifying areas where cooperation should be accelerated.

"I am pleased to report that our engagement was frank, warm and productive. We reviewed implementation across the Action Plan, took stock of the progress made and agreed on the areas in which we must move faster," Lamola said.

Germany remains one of South Africa's most important trading partners in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at approximately R295 billion in 2025. More than 600 German companies operate in South Africa, employing around 100 000 people.

Lamola said economic cooperation formed a key part of the discussions, particularly around expanding trade and investment, cooperation on critical raw materials and developing a battery value chain that supports industrialisation and job creation in South Africa.

"We discussed the expansion of trade and investment, cooperation on critical raw materials, and the development of a battery value chain that creates value and jobs here in South Africa," he said.

The Ministers also discussed cooperation under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, which supports South Africa's transition towards cleaner energy while ensuring social and economic considerations are addressed.

"We also discussed the Just Energy Transition Partnership, which supports our shift towards cleaner energy in a manner that is socially just, as well as our long-standing cooperation on vocational education and training. This cooperation speaks directly to the urgent challenge of youth employment," Lamola said.

The Strategic Partnership between the two countries also places emphasis on strengthening political dialogue. Lamola said both sides had agreed to institutionalise regular high-level engagements between their foreign ministries.

"Our intention is to ensure that engagement of this kind becomes a standing feature of our partnership, rather than an occasional event," he said.

The two ministers further agreed to deepen cooperation on strengthening democratic resilience, including efforts to counter disinformation.

"We further agreed to advance practical cooperation on strengthening democratic resilience, including through efforts to counter disinformation, an area in which both our societies face similar pressures," Lamola said.

Beyond bilateral matters, the talks covered major international developments, including peace and security challenges on the African continent, particularly the situation in eastern DRC, the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On the Middle East, Lamola reiterated South Africa's position, calling for the implementation of the ceasefire, humanitarian access and a political solution based on international law.

"We remain gravely concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. We call for the full implementation of the ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a credible political process leading to a two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state existing alongside a secure Israel. Our approach is grounded in international law and the United Nations Charter," he said.

Lamola acknowledged that South Africa and Germany did not share identical views on all aspects of the conflict but said the strength of their partnership allowed them to engage openly.

"South Africa and Germany do not view every aspect of this question in the same way. It is precisely because of the strength of our partnership that we are able to discuss our differences openly and in good faith. I welcomed the candour of our exchange," he said.

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As Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa also briefed Germany on regional priorities ahead of the SADC Summit scheduled to take place next month.

Lamola said these priorities include industrialisation, agricultural transformation, the energy transition and supporting African-led efforts to promote peace and stability.

"I also expressed South Africa's appreciation for Germany's principled support for an inclusive G20, and for its view that the forum should not be diminished," he said.

South Africa hosted the first G20 Summit on African soil in 2025 and, according to Lamola, remains committed to protecting the inclusivity and integrity of the forum.

The South Africa-Germany relationship is managed through the Bi-National Commission, established in 1996 following former President Nelson Mandela's State Visit to Germany. The mechanism consists of eight senior official-level working groups covering key areas of cooperation.

Germany is also one of South Africa's largest sources of foreign direct investment and ranks among the country's leading overseas tourism markets.