South Africa: Government Calls for Action to Reduce Air Pollution

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Bernice Swarts has called on all sectors of society to help reduce air pollution, emphasising that cleaner air requires collective action by government, industry, communities and individual citizens.

"We can reduce pollution by avoiding the burning of waste, using cleaner energy sources where possible, reporting illegal pollution activities, maintaining vehicles properly, and supporting environmental programmes in our communities," Swarts said on Thursday.

Speaking during the Ehlanzeni Clean Air Community Dialogue and handover of an air quality sensor in Mbombela, Swarts said children need to be educated about environmental responsibility because they are the future custodians of the country's natural resources.

Swarts said the sensor forms part of government's efforts to strengthen community-based air quality monitoring and environmental awareness.

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Contributors to air pollution include agricultural machinery and transport vehicle emissions, mining activities, crop residue burning, biomass burning for land preparation, and dust generated by farming activities.

The Deputy Minister said these sources often contribute significantly to local particulate matter concentrations and can have direct health impacts on households.

"Through partnerships with local communities, schools, municipalities and development partners, we are expanding access to air quality information and empowering citizens to become active participants in environmental governance," the Deputy Minister said.

She said government is also building a new generation of environmental leaders who understand the importance of clean air and healthy communities.

"The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is committed to expanding air quality awareness programmes across South Africa.

"Through initiatives such as the Air Quality Governance Lekgotla, school competitions, community dialogues and the South African Air Quality Information System, we are bringing environmental information closer to the people.

"Our vision is simple: informed communities, accountable institutions and collaborative action for cleaner air," Swarts said.