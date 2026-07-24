South Africa: President Ramaphosa Clears Adv Andrew Chauke to Continue As DPP After Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cleared Gauteng South Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andrew Chauke to continue in office after an independent panel of inquiry found no basis to conclude that he was unfit to hold the position.

The Presidency announced on Thursday that President Ramaphosa had informed Adv Chauke that he had been exonerated by the Nkabinde Panel of Enquiry, which was established to probe his fitness to hold office.

President Ramaphosa established the enquiry on 29 September 2025 in terms of Section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

The enquiry was mandated to investigate and determine whether Adv Chauke was fit and proper to continue holding office in light of serious allegations relating to his fitness and propriety.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Ramaphosa placed Adv Chauke on suspension with effect from 20 July 2025, pending the finalisation of the enquiry.

The panel, chaired by Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde, considered extensive oral evidence, documentary evidence, expert opinions, witness statements and legal submissions before reaching its findings.

According to the Presidency, the panel found that there was no credible evidence upon which it could conclude that Adv Chauke had taken prosecutorial decisions as alleged in respect of the Cato Manor matter, or that he had acted unlawfully in the performance of his coordination functions.

The panel also found that Adv Chauke's decision to provisionally withdraw the murder and related charges against former Crime Intelligence head General Richard Mdluli, and to refer the matter to an inquest, was not irrational.

"In view of these and other findings that exonerate Adv Chauke, President Ramaphosa is satisfied that there is no basis upon which to conclude that Adv Chauke is unfit to hold office as Director of Public Prosecutions," the Presidency said.

The President thanked Adv Chauke for his cooperation throughout the enquiry process and expressed confidence that the conclusion of the matter would enable him to continue carrying out his constitutional and statutory responsibilities with dedication and integrity in service of the National Prosecuting Authority and the nation.

President Ramaphosa also reiterated his appreciation to enquiry chairperson Justice Nkabinde, assisted by Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga, for the manner in which they undertook their task. - SAnews.gov.za