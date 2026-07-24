Uganda: MPs Receive Shs300 Million Car Grant, Want More. . .

Members of Parliament on Thursday received Shs300 million each as a car grant, but the payment has triggered questions within the House after legislators noted that the amount was lower than what had been approved.

The money was deposited directly into the accounts of all MPs, including ex-officio members.

However, information obtained by Nile Post indicates that the Parliamentary Commission had budgeted Shs315 million for each of the more than 550 legislators, leaving an apparent shortfall of Shs15 million per MP.

The discrepancy quickly became a subject of discussion on the MPs' WhatsApp platform, where legislators sought clarification from the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesigwa.

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"We were expecting Shs315 million as per the Commission's resolution. Why have we instead been paid Shs300 million? Where is the balance of Shs15 million per MP?" one legislator wrote.

Another MP called for an official explanation, saying Parliament owed members and taxpayers transparency over the allocation.

"Hon. Clerk, can you clarify to us why we have been shortchanged by Shs15 million? The budget clearly provided for Shs315 million. This is taxpayers' money and we need transparency," another MP posted.

If the approved allocation was indeed Shs315 million per legislator, the difference amounts to more than Shs8.2 billion across the entire House.

The car grant is intended to enable legislators to purchase vehicles for constituency work and official duties during the 12th Parliament.

Parliament has not yet issued an official explanation for the difference between the approved allocation and the amount paid to MPs.

The payment comes amid continued public debate over the cost of the vehicle grant, with critics arguing that the expenditure should be weighed against competing priorities in sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.

By Thursday evening, the Clerk's office had not publicly responded to the concerns raised by legislators over the missing Shs15 million.