Africa: AU Condemns Attacks On Red Sea Shipping, Warns of Threat to Regional and Global Security

Addis Ababa — The African Union has strongly condemned attacks claimed by the Houthis against commercial oil tankers in the Red Sea.

In a statement, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf warned that the escalation poses a serious threat to regional peace, international maritime security and global economic stability.

The Chairperson expressed the African Union's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the Houthi announcement of a naval blockade targeting the country.

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He reaffirmed the African Union's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and stability.

He further stressed that attacks against commercial vessels and attempts to obstruct the free movement of maritime traffic constitute a grave threat to international security.

He underscored that freedom of navigation and the safety of commercial shipping must be fully respected in accordance with international law.

He particularly condemned the grave escalation in the Red Sea, one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.

The Chairperson warned that any disruption to commercial shipping in the Red Sea could have far-reaching consequences, threatening regional maritime connectivity, global supply chains and energy security.

Youssouf also underscored that the disruption would undermine the economic interests of numerous African countries whose trade depends on safe and uninterrupted access to the vital sea lanes.

"The security of maritime routes in the Red Sea is of vital strategic importance to Africa," the statement emphasized.

Chairperson Youssouf called on the Houthis to immediately cease all attacks against commercial shipping, refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions and fully respect international law governing maritime navigation.

The African Union also reaffirmed its support for regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict, safeguarding maritime security and advancing a peaceful, negotiated resolution.

The AU stressed that preserving peace and stability in the Red Sea is essential not only for the region, but also for Africa and the wider international community.