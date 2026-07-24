Kenya: The Diocese of Garissa Supports Clean Water Project for Farjano Primary School

Farjano Primary School in the Diocese of Garissa (Anglican Church of Kenya) has celebrated improved access to clean and safe water following the successful completion of a transformative water provision project supported by the Diocese in partnership with other local organisations.

The water scarcity in Wajir, where the primary school is situated, reflects a broader scarcity experienced in much of the arid and semi-arid areas of northern Kenya. Despite having a water well in the school, pupils struggled to access water due to its depth. Drawing water with ropes and buckets made it hard for the pupils to cope, meaning they had limited supplies of hygienic drinking water. Maintaining a clean well remained a significant challenge for the school, and worse still was the fear of pupils falling into the well while drawing water.

Recognising the urgent need for a sustainable solution, the Diocese of Garissa took on the project for transforming the school's water system. They mobilised support from TSM International (a local mission organisation which works to share the gospel and equip believers in practical ways including water projects) and Davis & Shirtliff Company (a commercial and philanthropic supplier of water pumps and other machinery) to provide a reliable water system for the school.

The project involved the installation of essential water infrastructure, including water storage and distribution facilities designed to ensure a dependable supply of clean water for daily use.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Borehole pump equipment was installed with a solar panel to power the water pump to the storage tank, ensuring safe and reliable access to drinking water

The project was handed over on July 21, 2026, and has already made a significant difference in the lives of both learners and teachers. Access to safe water has improved hygiene practices within the school, particularly handwashing and sanitation, contributing to a healthier learning environment. Students can now spend more time focusing on their studies rather than worrying about water availability.

School administrators and community members have welcomed the project, describing it as a transformative investment in education and health for the area. Teachers report that the availability of water has made it easier to maintain cleanliness in classrooms and sanitation facilities, while students are benefiting from improved access to safe drinking water throughout the school day.

The project's impact extends beyond the school compound. Members of the surrounding community have expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that improved water access strengthens resilience and promotes better health outcomes for families living in the area. The project stands as an example of how strategic partnerships can address critical community needs and improve opportunities for children in underserved regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Kenya Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the Diocese of Garissa on 21 July, project leaders expressed gratitude to TSM International and Davis & Shirtliff Company for their generous support and commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable communities. Their contribution not only provided infrastructure but also created a more conducive environment for learning and personal development.

The Diocese of Garissa emphasised that measures have been put in place to ensure the sustainability of the project, including community involvement and ongoing maintenance of the water facilities. These efforts are expected to secure continued access to safe water for years to come.

The Rt Revd Dr Francis Omondi, Bishop of the Diocese of Garissa, shared that this project was a demonstration of Christian witness. He shared, 'When this ray of light we reflect dispels darkness, as witnesses of God's love, a big part of our work in people's lives is done.'

Learn about the water provision projects that the Diocese of Garissa are involved with.

Find out about TSM International and the Davis & Shirtliff Company.