Somalia: Kulmiye Party Urges UK to Renew Somaliland Recognition in Congratulatory Letter to New Prime Minister

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland's opposition Kulmiye Party has congratulated Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham while urging the United Kingdom to renew its historic recognition of Somaliland's independence, citing Britain's role as the first country to recognize Somaliland on June 26, 1960.

In a letter dated July 22 and signed by Kulmiye Party Chairman Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, the party congratulated Burnham on his election as leader of the Labour Party and his appointment as prime minister, expressing hope that his government would strengthen long-standing relations between the United Kingdom and Somaliland.

"On behalf of the Kulmiye Party and the people of the Republic of Somaliland, I extend our warmest congratulations on your election as Leader of the Labour Party and your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," the letter said.

Kulmiye described itself as one of Somaliland's principal democratic political parties, saying it has remained committed since its establishment in 2002 to constitutional governance, democratic pluralism, peaceful transfers of power and the rule of law.

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The letter placed particular emphasis on Somaliland's diplomatic aspirations, arguing that Burnham's appointment comes at what it called "a significant moment" in Somaliland's democratic journey.

"Following the historic recognition of the Republic of Somaliland by the State of Israel, we are confident that the United Kingdom, as the first nation to recognize Somaliland's independence on 26 June 1960, will continue to build upon its historic relationship with Somaliland," the letter stated.

Kulmiye said it hoped the relationship would reflect what it described as shared democratic values, longstanding historical ties and a mutual commitment to peace, stability and international partnership.

The party also expressed its desire to deepen cooperation between Somaliland and the United Kingdom in areas of shared interest, saying stronger bilateral engagement would benefit both peoples.

The United Kingdom has maintained longstanding diplomatic, development and security engagement with Somaliland, but, like most countries, has not formally recognized Somaliland since it re-asserted its sovereignty in May 1991.

Kulmiye's appeal follows its assertion that Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland has created new momentum for international engagement, with the party calling on Britain to renew what it characterizes as its historic leadership on Somaliland.

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The letter concluded by wishing Burnham success in office and reaffirming Kulmiye's commitment to strengthening ties between Somaliland and the United Kingdom.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)