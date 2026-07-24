Africa: AU Condemns Houthi Attacks On Red Sea Shipping, Urges De-Escalation

Addis Ababa (Horndiplomat) — African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Thursday condemned attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi movement against commercial oil tankers in the Red Sea, warning that the escalating violence poses a serious threat to regional stability, international maritime security and global trade.

In a statement issued from Addis Ababa, the African Union said the attacks followed the Houthis' announcement of a naval blockade targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and described the actions as a dangerous escalation with far-reaching consequences for peace and security.

"The Chairperson expresses the full solidarity of the African Union with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirms the Union's unwavering support for the security, sovereignty and stability of the Kingdom," the statement said.

The AU warned that attacks on commercial vessels and any attempt to obstruct freedom of navigation threaten one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors. It stressed that the safety and security of commercial shipping must be respected in accordance with international law.

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The Commission said the security of Red Sea maritime routes is of vital strategic importance to Africa, noting that disruptions to commercial shipping could undermine regional connectivity, global supply chains, energy security and the economic interests of many African states that rely on uninterrupted access to the waterway.

Youssouf called on the Houthis to immediately halt attacks on commercial shipping, refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions and fully comply with international law governing maritime navigation.

The African Union also reaffirmed its support for regional and international efforts aimed at reducing tensions, safeguarding maritime security and advancing a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the conflict in the Red Sea and the wider Middle East.

The Red Sea is one of the world's busiest shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global trade and energy supplies between Europe, Asia and Africa. Continued disruptions have raised concerns over shipping costs, supply chains and regional security.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)