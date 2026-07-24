Zambia: Journalist Arrested and Charged Under Cyber Crimes Act

Macpherson Mukuka is a journalist who works with the state media outlet, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC). According to the reports of local media, he is being held at the Kabwata Police Station in Lusaka, since 17 July, for "Prohibition of recording a private conversation without prior notice", contrary to Section 10 of the Cyber Crimes Act No.4 of 2025.

Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi has been quoted as saying that, between 14 and 17 July, Mukuka used the Earth Television Zambia Facebook page to publish an article "containing an audio recording of a private meeting involving several individuals." The journalist is expected to stand trial, and if convicted, could face up to two years in jail, a fine of approximately 4,450 USD, or both.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said that the increasing use of cybercrime legislation, much of which is extremely vague, unconstitutional and undemocratic, undermines freedom of expression, access to information, and the public's right to receive information. "Laws that criminalise the investigation of public officials by journalists in order to expose corruption and gross human rights abuses, have no place in a democratic society, because they are an affront to media freedom. Journalists must be allowed to do their work in the public interest, without any form of undemocratic obstacles that only act to deter them from executing their duties."

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Bellanger stated that the arrest and charging of Mukuka was a direct attack on freedom of expression and media freedom, which are guaranteed by the Zambian Constitution and other international conventions that the Zambian government had signed and ratified. He added, "We call on the Zambian authorities to drop all charges against Mr Mukuka and release him immediately, allowing him to continue his work at the state broadcaster."

The country's next general election is scheduled for 13 August.

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

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