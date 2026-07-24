Uganda: Mityana to Host National Anti-Human Trafficking Commemoration As Stakeholders Rally Against Exploitation

Uganda is stepping up efforts to combat human trafficking ahead of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, with Mityana District set to host the national commemoration on July 30.

The event, organised by the Platform for Social Justice (PSJ), is expected to bring together more than 150 representatives from government, civil society, development partners, religious institutions, security agencies, local governments and survivor groups to review progress and strengthen the country's response to trafficking in persons.

Juliette Nakyanzi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Platform for Social Justice, said the commemoration will focus on reinforcing the internationally recognised "4Ps" framework of prevention, protection, prosecution and partnerships.

"The fight against human trafficking begins within our communities. By bringing together government agencies, civil society, faith leaders, schools and survivors, we are building a stronger and more coordinated response that protects vulnerable people before they fall victim to traffickers," Nakyanzi said.

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She said community awareness remains one of the most effective tools in preventing trafficking, noting that traffickers increasingly exploit false promises of employment, education and better opportunities to lure victims.

"Knowledge is protection. Many victims are lured through false promises of employment, education or better opportunities. When communities understand these risks, they become the first line of defence," she added.

Nakyanzi urged the public to make use of Uganda's National Referral Mechanism and the country's online service directory, which provide verified pathways for victims to access protection, rehabilitation and legal assistance. She also encouraged the public to report suspicious recruitment agencies and trafficking activities before more people become victims.

PSJ said survivor-centred approaches should remain at the core of anti-trafficking efforts, arguing that survivors' experiences help shape better policies while strengthening rehabilitation, psychosocial support and reintegration services.

"Survivors are not just victims; they are powerful voices for change. Their experiences help us improve our response and prevent others from going through similar ordeals," Nakyanzi said.

The organisation also called for stronger law enforcement action to dismantle trafficking networks through effective investigations, improved institutional coordination and survivor-centred judicial processes.

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"Justice must be swift and survivor-focused. Criminal networks thrive where accountability is weak, and that is why stronger investigations and prosecutions remain essential," she said.

PSJ stressed that eliminating human trafficking requires sustained collaboration among government agencies, security institutions, local governments, civil society organisations, religious leaders, development partners and communities.

The Mityana commemoration will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review existing interventions, strengthen partnerships and renew commitments to protecting vulnerable populations from trafficking.

This year's campaign will be held under the theme, "Trapped Behind the Scam," drawing attention to the growing use of fraudulent recruitment schemes and online deception to lure victims into exploitation.

Nakyanzi called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

"Behind every fraudulent job offer or deceptive recruitment scheme is a human life at risk. Let us remain alert, report suspicious activities and work together to ensure that traffickers have no place in our communities," she said.