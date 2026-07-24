Somalia: Sodma Rallies Health Sector Ahead of Super El Niño

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's disaster agency [SoDMA] convened government health officials, private hospitals and medical organizations Thursday to strengthen flood preparedness amid forecasts of potential Super El Niño rains.

SoDMA, said discussions focused on coordinating emergency healthcare, improving preparedness and establishing a unified medical response system nationwide.

Dr. Ismail Jim'ale, SoDMA's head of projects, said early coordination remains Somalia's strongest tool for protecting vulnerable communities from disaster-related health emergencies.

"Preparedness begins long before floodwaters arrive," Jim'ale said. "Working together allows faster responses, saves lives and reduces humanitarian suffering nationwide."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

UPDATE: @SoDMA_Somalia is stepping up preparations for potential flooding linked to Super El Niño by working with government and private health providers to improve coordination and ensure rapid medical response in areas at risk of flooding. pic.twitter.com/LdkzMnCnG3

-- Shabelle Media Network (@ShabelleMedia) July 23, 2026

Representatives from government health institutions, the Somali Medical Association and the Union of Private Hospitals discussed strengthening cooperation before anticipated flooding and emergencies.

Dr. Lul Mohamed Mahmoud, president of the Somali Medical Association, said cooperation among health providers will determine the effectiveness of emergency medical responses.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullahi Galadiid, chairperson of the Union of Private Hospitals, pledged continued support from private healthcare providers during national emergency response efforts.

The meeting forms part of SoDMA's broader preparedness campaign with government institutions, humanitarian agencies and development partners to strengthen national disaster readiness.

Somalia has experienced recurring droughts and devastating floods that displaced communities, damaged infrastructure, increased disease risks and deepened food insecurity across the country.