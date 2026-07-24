Africa: A New Dawn for Somali Youth - Celebrating the Passage of the Africa Youth Charter

In a defining moment for Somalia's future, the Somali Cabinet has officially ratified the African Youth Charter. This bold step signals hope, progress, and a renewed commitment to empowering the nation's vibrant and resilient young demographic.

This historic achievement marks a key milestone not only for Somali youth but for the entire country, reinforcing Somalia's place within the broader African community. Today, as we unite in celebration, we spotlight the extraordinary efforts of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali, whose vision and leadership were pivotal in making this dream a reality.

What Is the Africa Youth Charter?

The Africa Youth Charter is a landmark legal framework adopted by the African Union to promote and protect the rights of young people across the continent. It serves as the legal foundation for youth development policies, guaranteeing access to:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Quality education and healthcare

Employment and entrepreneurship opportunities

Active participation in political and social decision-making

By formally adopting the Charter, Somalia joins a growing coalition of African nations dedicated to creating an environment where young citizens can thrive and lead sustainable change.

Why This Matters for Somalia

Somalia is overwhelmingly a nation of young people; over 75% of the population is under the age of 30. The passage of the Africa Youth Charter is far more than a routine policy decision; it is an official recognition of the vital role youth play in national development.

"With this Charter, Somali youth are guaranteed a seat at the table, greater opportunities, and the assurance that their voices will actively shape the country's future."

A Unified Vision for the Next Generation

The Cabinet's approval reflects a forward-thinking leadership that places young people at the heart of national recovery. It sends a clear message across the region: Somalia is committed to aligning with continental standards and investing in its greatest national asset: its youth.

We extend our gratitude to every member of the Somali Cabinet for their resolve. Their support demonstrates genuine faith in the potential of Somali youth to build a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive nation.

Visionary Leadership: Honoring Minister Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali

Momentous achievements require steady guidance. Special appreciation goes to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali. His strategic engagement, tireless advocacy, and passion for youth empowerment were instrumental in shepherding the Charter through the Cabinet's approval process.

Minister Ali has consistently championed youth interests at the highest levels of governance. By engaging civil society, youth organizations, and international partners, he has set a new standard for inclusive leadership and left an indelible mark on Somali history.

The Road Ahead: Opportunities and Responsibilities

The adoption of the Africa Youth Charter is not the final destination--it is the start of a new chapter. Somali youth now possess a recognized framework to advocate for their rights, demand accountability, and drive national progress across government, business, and civic life.

Actionable Roadmap for Somali Youth

Get Informed: Read and understand the Africa Youth Charter to know your rights and responsibilities.

Engage in Dialogue: Participate in community forums and digital platforms to influence local policy.

Hold Leaders Accountable: Monitor the Charter's implementation to ensure policy promises turn into concrete programs.

Collaborate for Change: Partner with civil society organizations and local government bodies to build youth-led initiatives.

Lead and Innovate: Use this momentum to pursue entrepreneurship, leadership, and social innovation.

Strengthening Continental and Local Partnerships

This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of Somali civil society organizations, youth activists, and international partners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Africa Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To our partners in the African Union and across the continent: Somalia stands ready to work hand-in-hand to advance youth empowerment and continental integration. Together, we can build an Africa where every young person has the tools and space to reach their full potential.

A Call to Action: Building on the Momentum

The passage of the Africa Youth Charter is a victory for all Somalis. However, the true test lies in swift and effective implementation.

To the Somali Cabinet, to Minister Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali, and to every advocate who contributed to this milestone: thank you for your vision and courage.

Now is the time to build on this momentum. The journey has just begun--let us shape the future and make history together.

Eng. Abdiweli Ali Musse - Director of Somali Youth Leadership and Initiatives Center & Former Advisor to the Minister, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Federal Government of Somalia (2017-2024)

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Shabelle Media's editorial stance.