Nigeria: IGP Warns Against Illegal Bearing of Arms, Declares Police Will Deal With Any Such Act

Makurdi — The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has warned against people bearing arms illegally, stating that only the police were recognised to carry arms.

The IG, who spoke at the security stakeholders' meeting held at the old banquet hall of the Government House, Makurdi, yesterday, said the police were prepared to deal with people possessing illegal arms.

He described the insecurity in Benue State as unacceptable and a source of "sleepless nights" for residents and security agencies.

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He stated that Benue was once known as a peaceful and hospitable state but regretted that the state had been overtaken by violence.

He added that the crisis had gone beyond farmer-herder clashes, with criminal gangs, kidnappers and political interests worsening the situation

Condemning the cycle of attacks in the state and reprisals, the IG directed that such must end just as he conveyed President Bola Tinubu's directive that insecurity in the would no longer be tolerated.

"We are tired of this issue of attack and retaliation. When you attack then you hear of retaliation,

"We are the only ones recognized to carry arms around. No other person is entitled to do that. You cannot move around freely carry arms and think there's no Law and Order in this country. This will not be tolerated," he said.

The IG, who warned against unauthorised people bearing arms vowed to crack down on illegal firearms, adding that police officers had been directed to act decisively under Force Order 237 when confronted by armed criminals.

In his speech, Governor Hyacinth Alia of the state, appreciated the visit of the IG, describing it as timely and a demonstration of the Nigeria Police Force's commitment in tackling insecurity through community policing and collaboration with state governments.

Alia regretted that attacks on communities in the state had resulted in loss of many lives, disruption of farming activities and threatening national food security.

He said his administration had strengthened inter-agency collaboration through regular Security Council meetings, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations, and would continue supporting security personnel and the families of fallen heroes.