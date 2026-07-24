Nigeria: 68 Passengers Escape As Enugu Air Aircraft Crash-Lands in Benin

23 July 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patrick Ochoga

No fewer than 68 passengers narrowly escaped death on Thursday after an Enugu Air aircraft crash-landed at the Benin Airport in Edo State.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-ENR, was said to have been operating on the Enugu-Benin-Lagos route when the incident occurred.

A source at the Benin Airport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that the aircraft overshot the runway after landing and veered into a nearby bush.

The source said officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) responded promptly to the incident and safely evacuated all passengers from the aircraft.

"The aircraft overshot the runway and entered the nearby bush. FAAN officials immediately swung into action and evacuated all the passengers. No casualty was recorded," the source said.

The exact number of crew members on board the aircraft could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the incident, while investigations are expected to commence.

More details later.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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