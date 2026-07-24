Nigeria: NCAA Threatens to Suspend Royal Air Maroc Over Alleged Poor Passenger Treatment

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to suspend the operations of Royal Air Maroc in Nigeria over alleged persistent violations of consumer protection regulations and poor treatment of passengers.

The warning was issued on Thursday by the NCAA's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, in a post on X.

Achimugu accused the Moroccan airline of repeatedly failing to improve its handling of Nigerian passengers despite previous sanctions imposed by the aviation regulator.

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According to him, Royal Air Maroc has consistently recorded baggage-related infractions, poor passenger handling and slow resolution of customer complaints.

"The airline, Royal Air Maroc, has for the longest time been the biggest culprit when it comes to baggage infractions, poor passenger handling, and extremely poor resolution processes when dealing with Nigerian passengers," he said.

He alleged that the airline often fails to promptly notify passengers about delayed baggage, does not consistently provide immediate assistance to affected travellers and typically resolves complaints only after intervention by the NCAA.

Achimugu also accused the airline's Country Manager, Ahmed Boussouf, of repeatedly failing to honour invitations to regulatory meetings.

He claimed that Boussouf frequently delegated an Abuja-based representative who lacked the authority to resolve issues or make commitments on behalf of the airline.

According to the NCAA official, the airline's country manager also made dismissive remarks during one of the engagements with the regulator.

"In registering our displeasure over this incessant disregard for Nigerian passengers and the Authority, this country manager, Boussouf, said to me, 'Whatever you want to do, do,"' Achimugu alleged.

He said the authority would no longer tolerate what it described as the airline's continued non-compliance with Nigeria's consumer protection regulations.

Achimugu disclosed that his department would recommend the suspension of Royal Air Maroc's operations in Nigeria until the airline demonstrates a commitment to complying with aviation regulations and improving its treatment of passengers.

"Strict enforcement will happen against this airline and my department will push for a stoppage of Royal Air Maroc operations in Nigeria until they make a commitment to treat Nigerian passengers better," he said.

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He added that international airlines operating under Bilateral Air Service Agreements are required to comply with Nigeria's aviation regulations and maintain acceptable standards of passenger service.

The NCAA had previously sanctioned Royal Air Maroc alongside Air Peace, Ethiopian Airlines, Arik Air and Aero Contractors on December 28, 2024, for violations of the consumer protection provisions contained in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

According to Achimugu, Royal Air Maroc paid the penalty imposed over those violations in September 2025.

As of the time of filing this report, the airline had not publicly responded to the NCAA's latest allegations.