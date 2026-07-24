Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Unity While Honouring Toini, Marco Hausiku

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday visited the family of Toini Hausiku, the widow of former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku, saying the couple's legacy should inspire Namibians to remain united as the country pursues economic development.

Hausiku died on Sunday at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness.

According to her family, she had been ill since December last year and had been in and out of Lady Pohamba Private Hospital for treatment. She is expected to be buried at Okapako at Rundu next week.

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Addressing mourners at the family's home, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed her condolences and paid tribute to the Hausiku family's contribution to the liberation struggle and Swapo.

"We are just here to console the family. The Hausiku family is a well-known family in Swapo. Now that Dr Marco is not there, his wife is not there, we are here really to comfort the children of Dr Marco," she said.

The president said the best way to honour the Hausikus is by living the values they promoted.

"The only way we can really respect and remember this family is to appreciate what they have done for our country through our party Swapo," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said unity was the foundation of Namibia's independence and remains essential for the country's future.

"If we were not united, we would not have liberated Namibia. And now that we have our political independence, we need to be united to win the economic struggle. This is what the Hausiku family stood for," she said.

Many Swapo members had benefited from the party school which Marco established with Toini's support, the president said.

"When we have people who have fought for this country and who have moulded us in our first years of independence, we should not let them down. We know their blood waters our freedom, and that should be our strength."

Family member Peter Kandjimi yesterday described Toini as a compassionate woman who welcomed everyone into her home, regardless of their background.

"She loved people. She did not discriminate. It did not matter who you were or what tribe you came from, everybody was family," he said.

Kandjimi said Toini constantly reminded her family to always stay together and love one another.

Toini was known for opening her home to those in need and caring for many beyond her immediate family, he said.