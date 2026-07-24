Malawians Forced to Buy Inferior Goods Due to Poverty, Standards Bureau Says

24 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Widespread poverty and low disposable incomes are driving many Malawians to buy cheaper, substandard goods, forcing producers to lower product quality to maintain sales, a new study by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has found.

The bureau commissioned Ungwiro Consultants to carry out a Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices study on quality culture in Malawi, assessing public awareness of standards and perceptions of product quality.

Presenting the findings at a validation meeting in Blantyre on Thursday, lead consultant Michael Jana said that although most citizens know of MBS, many remain unclear about its specific mandate and role in enforcing quality assurance.

He said producers were deliberately lowering standards to match what consumers could afford.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Business owners are producing low-quality products to meet the prices consumers are looking for, even though they know quality is good for their reputation," he said.

Jana urged MBS to improve transparency when acting against counterfeit or inferior goods and to provide regular updates on enforcement measures.

He also encouraged the public to report substandard products to MBS and the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) to help strengthen a national culture of quality.

MBS deputy director general Thomas Malunje said the study highlighted areas of strength and weaknesses that the bureau would address.

He said MBS would work internally to improve systems and increase public engagement under its strategic plan's "Strategic Culture" pillar.

Participant Grace Sukasuka stressed the importance of enforcement, saying consumers deserved safe products regardless of economic pressures.

She said quality often comes at a higher cost but remained central to MBS's duty to regulate markets and protect the public.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.