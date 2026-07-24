Malawi: UK-Based Malawian Donates Cleaning Supplies to Kawale Police Station

23 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

A UK-based Malawian has donated cleaning materials and safety equipment to Kawale Police Station in the capital, a contribution officials say will help improve hygiene and working conditions.

Resilience Rising Foundation, found

ed by Fanny Chazima, handed over buckets, mops, brooms and reflective vests during a ceremony attended by Lilongwe Masintha MP Juliana Kaduya.

Kaduya said the donation was timely and urged other organisations to support police stations and similar public institutions.

Senior Superintendent Grades Chiwaula, who received the items on behalf of the station, said the supplies would benefit both officers and members of the public who use the facility.

Chazima said the gesture was part of the foundation's corporate social

responsibility programme, which focuses on community development and support for public institutions.

The foundation, launched in 2025, has been involved in social welfare initiatives across Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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