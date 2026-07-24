South Africa: Gauteng Taxi Strike Averted After Talks - South African News Briefs - July 24, 2026

Gauteng Taxi Strike Averted After Talks

A planned Gauteng taxi shutdown has been called off after crisis talks between the provincial government and taxi industry leaders, reports EWN. The Gauteng Department of Transport, SANTACO and the National Taxi Alliance agreed to continue negotiations over issues including operating licences. Another meeting has been scheduled within 14 days. Taxi operators apologised for the uncertainty and said they had chosen dialogue over disruption. They assured commuters that services would continue uninterrupted.

Court to Rule on Ramaphosa Impeachment Bid

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The Western Cape High Court is set to rule on President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent application to suspend Parliament's Section 89 Impeachment Committee temporarily, reports SABC News. Ramaphosa seeks to review the independent panel's Phala Phala report. The committee was established after the Constitutional Court ordered impeachment proceedings to continue. Political analyst Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu said the judgment would clarify both the President's legal rights and the committee's mandate.

State Witness Continues Testimony in Mapisa-Nqakula Trial

The Pretoria High Court has heard that the State's key witness in the corruption trial of former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she was still expected to pay a bribe after being robbed, reports EWN. SANDF contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu testified that although robbers stole R12,000 from her in 2017, she managed to protect R200,000 allegedly intended for Mapisa-Nqakula. The State alleges the former Speaker solicited R4.5 million in bribes between 2016 and 2019, receiving R2.1 million. Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 corruption charges.

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